On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeated former tag team champions The Alpha Academy.

This followed a heated backstage argument between the factions. Since last week, Dom and Priest have been on a roll as they vie for the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Usos.

In the match's early stages, Chad Gable grabbed Priest in the body lock hold, but the latter sent him crashing out to ringside. Following a commercial break, Damian Priest dominated the contest, but Gable came in out of nowhere and leaped off the top rope. Both men tagged out only before Gable tapped Otis as he nailed The Archer of Infamy with a Caterpillar.

Later, Gable and Dominik Mysterios brawled at ringside as Priest took Otis down from the middle rope. One-half of The Alpha Academy hit a suplex on Priest. Dom tried to roll Gable up but got caught in an ankle lock. As Gable was busy trying to get the win, Rhea Ripley distracted the referee.

Finally, Damian Priest hit Gable with the South of Heaven, and Dom pinned him for the win. Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the red brand.

On the occasion of 'RAW is XXX,' it remains to be seen whether The Judgment Day will be able to emerge victorious with the RAW Tag Team Titles.

