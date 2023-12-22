Judgment Day member shares surprising new nickname following WWE RAW

It was an interesting week in WWE for The Judgment Day, with R-Truth once again trying to convince the group that he was a member and even pushed for JD McDonagh to be kicked out .

Truth added the stipulation to their match that if he was able to defeat him in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight then he would be kicked out of the group. Truth won the match and there was a belief that JD would be forced to leave, but Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley made it clear that this wasn't the case.

Following RAW, McDonagh has now taken to Instagram and shared what appears to be his new shirt, with the nickname "Futurist."

McDonagh could be considered one of the stars who are the future of WWE and definitely the future of Judgment Day, so this would make sense as a new nickname for him on RAW.

Will JD McDonagh remain a major member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

JD McDonagh pushed to be added to The Judgment Day for several weeks on WWE RAW and has already proved that he is loyal to their cause. This could be why Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest made the decision to keep him in the group this past week since their enemies on the red brand are stacking up at the moment.

Rhea Ripley has a major match against Ivy Nile coming up on the Day One episode of RAW, whilst The Creed Brothers appear to have the number of the Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day needs all the backup they can get at the moment with The Royal Rumble right around the corner.

Do you think Judgment Day will kick JD McDonagh out in the near future? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.