Judgment Day member appears to suffer unfortunate botch on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Judgment Day was once again represented by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The duo had no plans to wrestle on the show until they were approached by Butch, and Shawn Michaels was there to make their North American Championship match official.

Mysterio's match was full of action as Ridge Holland headed out to combat Rhea Ripley's assistance before Pretty Deadly got involved and made it clear that their feud with The Brawling Brutes was far from over.

The finish of the match saw Ripley hit the Chop block on Butch before Mysterio threw him into the post and looked to roll him up. Mysterio was trying so hard to capitalize on the assistance from Ripley that he didn't have a lot of ring awareness in the moment as he tried to pin Butch whilst he was under the ropes.

The referee then had to inform Dominik, and he wasted a few seconds by moving Butch away from the ropes. This would usually be enough for someone to kick out, but the fact that the British star was still pinned despite the time between him hitting the post and the count confirms that it was a botch.

Dominik Mysterio made history this week on WWE SmackDown

Despite not being the final segment of SmackDown, Mysterio was in the main event match of the week, which meant that he main-evented RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in a row this week, making history.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has come a long way from when he was teaming with his father and being assaulted by Brock Lesnar. Dirty Dom is now one of the biggest heels in the company, and it appears that The Judgment Day is staying true to its word about running WWE.

Did you spot the botch this week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

