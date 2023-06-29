Judgment Day member could betray faction and support Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, says veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio's upcoming singles match could end with a twist, as wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Damian Priest potentially turning on his stablemates.

Dom and Rhodes are building up towards a rather unexpected matchup, as many would not have imagined them facing each other at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The company, however, has put a lot of faith in Dominik and hopes that he would get the rub from working with a top name in Cody Rhodes.

The experts at Sportskeeda Wrestling gave their Money in the Bank predictions on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, with Bill Apter backing The American Nightmare to defeat Dominik Mysterio.

The veteran journalist, however, was certain that the match would not end without a swerve. Apter explained the possibility of Damian Priest joining hands with Cody Rhodes, who he felt would win at Money in the Bank via DQ.

"I think that Cody is going to win by disqualification because I think that the Judgment Day, once Dominik starts getting beaten the char out of him, that Cody is going to win by DQ. I also see a possible turn down the line that could happen that night. It appears to me that Damian Priest is getting kind of restless in the Judgment Day, and maybe it's time for him to hook up with and support Cody. I don't know, but I think Cody by DQ." [00:50 - 1:26]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on why Cody Rhodes needed to win at Money in the Bank

During the same conversation, Teddy Long highlighted that irrespective of Cody Rhodes' current storyline, the American Nightmare was destined for another run-in with Roman Reigns down the line.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that it was important for Rhodes to go over Dominik, but it didn't need to be a clean win. Long stated that WWE could book an interference in the match, which could also come from Damian Priest before Cody gets the pinfall victory over Rey Mysterio's son.

The former WWE General Manager opined:

"I think that if they are going to continue with Cody as going to work with him and Roman for the title, then I think Cody would have to go over on Dominik. Dominik would certainly have to put him over. But, there is a way to put him over, through an interference. Like you said, there's a turn there, maybe coming from Damian Priest; we don't know. Rhea Ripley, she is always there. Cody, to me, has to get the one, two, three." [1:28 - 1:59]

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner between The American Nightmare and Dominik this Saturday in London.

What are your predictions for Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio? Share them in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes