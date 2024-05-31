Judgment Day member breaks character on a rare occasion to send a message to female WWE Superstar, calls her "favorite"

The Judgment Day is currently involved in multiple storylines on WWE television. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is feuding with Drew McIntyre, and Dominik Mysterio is involved in an angle with Liv Morgan.

The Archer of Infamy recently broke character on social media to send a message to Bayley. The reigning WWE Women's Champion posted a photo alongside the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Priest referred to Bayley as his "favorite" champion.

"My favorite champ!" The Judgment Day member wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Priest's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Trending

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley and Priest won their respective titles. The Role Model defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship, while Priest won the World Heavyweight Title following a successful MITB cash-in on Drew McIntyre.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest claimed he didn't push himself during the early stages of his career

Damian Priest recently got brutally honest about himself, claiming that he didn't push himself harder to achieve his goals in the professional wrestling business during the initial stages of his career.

Speaking on The Rob Brown Show, the 41-year-old urged younger talent not to make the same mistakes.

"I went through it where I did that the wrong way for so long; that's why I always tell people that it took me so long to get to this level, but it was my own fault. It was because I didn't actually hold myself accountable. I didn't look myself in the mirror and say, 'Are you working as hard as you can for your own dream?' Because ain't nobody else going to work for your dream," he said.

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match was made official during the broadcast of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last weekend.

Damian Priest has thus far defended his World Title against Main Event Jey Uso. The Judgment Day member defeated The YEET Master at Backlash France. It will be interesting to see how he fares against The Scottish Warrior in Scotland next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback