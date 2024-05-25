Judgment Day member breaks silence after Liv Morgan wins the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan had her hands full at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. She beat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship with some unintentional help from Dominik Mysterio. Judgment Day member Damian Priest took to X to share what he thought of the situation.

After WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley backstage, injuring her in the process. Mami was forced to vacate the Women's World Title in the subsequent episode of WWE RAW. Becky Lynch won the vacated title and held on to the championship until tonight.

Liv Morgan walked into the Saudi Arabia PLE with one agenda - to win the Women's World Championship. She was able to get the job done after Dominik Mysterio threw in a steel chair to help Becky Lynch. Morgan took advantage of the situation and laid out Lynch with a DDT on the steel chair to win the title.

Damian Priest took to X to let the WWE Universe how he feels about what happened at the PLE. He noted that Liv Morgan winning the title after injuring Rhea Ripley has turned the situation from bad to worse.

"What!? From bad to worse... smh," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is yet to speak out after seeing her arch-nemesis win the title that she had around her waist. Now that Morgan is the champion, she will be looking forward to the Queen of The Ring finals to see if Lyra Valkyria will challenge her at SummerSlam.

