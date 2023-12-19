Judgment Day member breaks silence after seemingly being forced to leave the faction on WWE RAW

As of this writing, The Judgment Day might have lost its newest member on this week's episode of WWE RAW after JD McDonagh lost to R-Truth.

The two men battled in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match during the opening bout of the night. After a back-and-forth contest, R-Truth put McDonagh through a table before pinning him for the win. However, there is no confirmation that Truth joined the fearsome faction despite his victory on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, McDonagh broke his silence after seemingly being removed from the faction as he reacted to a photo posted by Finn Balor. The photo featured every member of The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh's tweet:

McDonagh has been associated with The Judgment Day for numerous weeks, courtesy of his relationship with Balor, to whom he looks up as a mentor. On the November 13, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, McDonagh officially joined the fearsome faction, as he was given a new jacket by Damian Priest.

JD McDonagh recently competed in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Unfortunately for The Irish Ace, he was the victim of a brutal RKO courtesy of the returning Randy Orton.

