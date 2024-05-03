Judgment Day member calls out WWE for unsafe working environment

In the aftermath of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh called out WWE.

On the latest edition of RAW, The Judgment Day linked up with Logan Paul, as the heels ambushed Jey Uso. However, Paul accidentally hit McDonagh with a brutal right hand, using Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings.

On Instagram, WWE posted a video of the same, leading to McDonagh calling out the Stamford-based company for an unsafe working environment, as he later had to compete in a match.

"Then they sent me out for a match. Unsafe working environment!!" JD McDonagh commented.

What the future has in store for The Irish Ace remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer had a harsh take on The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently had a harsh take on JD McDonagh, stating that The Judgment Day member will never get over with fans.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that The Irish Ace does not even belong on the show.

"JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. Ever. Ever. Ever. Bro, I'm a good judge of character, I can look at somebody and know when they're gonna get over and when they're not. JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. He is a good little hand, his work impressed somebody in NXT, probably Shawn (Michaels), he doesn't even belong on the show," Vince Russo said.

McDonagh is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. After moving up to the main roster, he started appearing in backstage segments with his real-life mentor, Finn Balor.

In November 2023, McDonagh was officially added to the fearsome faction after he was handed a jacket by Damian Priest. Since then, The Irish Ace has played a major role in the faction, even competing in the 2023 Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The WWE Universe could expect McDonagh and the rest of The Judgment Day to play a vital role in Damian Priest's upcoming World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jey Uso at Backlash France.

