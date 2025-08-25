  • home icon
Judgment Day member caught cheating; punished by WWE official

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:09 GMT
The Judgment Day backstage on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
The Judgment Day backstage on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A member of The Judgment Day was duly punished by WWE official Jessica Carr on Monday Night RAW after he was caught cheating. The star's stablemate was in action in the opening contest of the show.

The heel faction's JD McDonagh locked horns with LWO's Dragon Lee in a one-on-one contest. The Irish star was accompanied to the squared circle by fellow countryman Finn Balor.

In the early goings of the match, Balor tried to sneak in and land a cheap shot on Lee. However, the referee, Jessica Carr, was vigilant and spotted The Judgment Day member moving towards the LWO member lying in the corner. The 34-year-old instantly punished Balor and sent him to the back.

As a result, the other half of the World Tag Team Champions, McDonagh, was left on his own. However, another member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, showed up later during the match and tried to help McDonagh, only to be taken out by AJ Styles.

The contest ended soon after, as Dragon Lee pinned his opponent after flooring him with an Operation DRAGON.

It will be interesting to see if Lee teams up with one of his stablemates and challenges for the World Tag Team Championship after pinning one of the champions.

