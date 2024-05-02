Judgment Day member claims to be part-Samoan, responds to Logan Paul

A member of The Judgment Day had an interesting response to Logan Paul on Twitter/X today.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Paul linked up with the faction and ambushed Jey Uso. The Maverick proceeded to hit Jey with Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl rings but ended up punching JD McDonagh.

Taking to social media, McDonagh shared photos of his forehead scar and demanded a crate of Prime. His tweet caught Paul's attention, who claimed that the Irishman's head could handle anything.

"You good, nothing that dome can’t handle," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Responding to The Maverick, the Irish Ace sent a three-word message, claiming to be part-Samoan. The Samoans are currently represented by The Bloodline (The Anoa'i family, Paul Heyman, and Tama Tonga) in WWE.

"I'm part-Samoan," wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Cameron Grimes revealed that Shane Helms was training Logan Paul

Cameron Grimes has revealed that Shane Helms has been helping Logan Paul with his training.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Grimes also stated that he was mostly around Paul and Helms and shared his experience. Grimes said:

“He’s the guy behind Logan Paul. No one knows that because he doesn’t want to say it. But, he’s the guy behind Logan Paul. Every time Logan’s gonna have a match, he’s the one that’s helping him. So, in the past couple of matches, I was Shane’s helper to Logan. So, I got to be around them and kind of help that, so that was something that was really cool. This WrestleMania I got to help be a part of that Triple Threat match. And help, kind of help put some pieces together for that. So, that was incredible for me.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Paul is currently in his first reign as a champion in WWE. In 2023, he won the United States Championship by dethroning Rey Mysterio. At WrestleMania XL, The Maverick successfully defended his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match. While Paul did have a brief staredown with RAW Superstar Braun Strowman, his next challenger is yet to be decided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback