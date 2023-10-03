Judgment Day member not cleared to compete on WWE RAW; scheduled match canceled

This week's episode of WWE RAW was already stacked, but it was noted ahead of the event that the match between Jey Uso and Damian Priest wasn't being advertised anymore.

Rhea Ripley revealed in the opening segment of the show that the reason for this was that Damian Priest wasn't cleared to compete. It's unclear why he wasn't cleared, but this meant he could not wrestle Jey Uso.

Instead, a tag team championship match was made official for Fastlane between The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Priest didn't wrestle at No Mercy like Dominik Mysterio, so it's unknown how he was injured, but if it was at a recent live event, then it would explain why he wasn't in Mysterio's corner for the show.

This comes after Becky Lynch's match was scrapped from RAW because of an injury at No Mercy that required 11 stitches. Despite this, Tegan Nox was still a part of the show and continued to build towards her championship match against The Man.

