Judgment Day member confirms his allegiance amid ongoing struggles on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been among the most dominant factions on Monday Night RAW in recent years. However, WWE has been hinting at a potential split amid rising tensions between the members. Amid the recent struggles within the group, JD McDonagh appears to have confirmed his allegiance towards Dominik Mysterio.
The Irish star wrestled AJ Styles on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. His countryman, Finn Balor, wanted to join him at the ringside area. However, Dominik Mysterio asked the inaugural Universal Champion to stay in the back, and the Intercontinental Champion accompanied McDonagh for the bout instead.
WWE recently posted a clip from the match, showing The Phenomenal One chasing after Dominik Mysterio following The Judgment Day member's recurring interferences. However, as soon as Styles got his hands on the WWE Intercontinental Champion, JD McDonagh took out the veteran with a dive and saved his stablemate.
In the caption, WWE appreciated JD McDonagh for saving his friend. The 35-year-old confirmed his allegiance towards Dominik Mysterio in the comments section by claiming he was a great friend. The way he wrote it was seemingly a reference to the 'Friends Like Me' song from the Disney movie Aladdin, having the exact same lyrics.
"You ain't never had a friend like me," JD McDonagh wrote.
Here is a screenshot of JD McDonagh's comment:
Despite multiple interferences, AJ Styles pinned JD McDonagh to win the match. He then took out Dominik Mysterio before leaving the ring with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, teasing a title match moving forward.
The Judgment Day has recently suffered two major setbacks
Things are not running smoothly for The Judgment Day. In addition to the internal conflict, the faction has lately suffered two major setbacks.
Ahead of the June 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, Carlito shared a social media update to bid farewell to WWE and the fans. The veteran noted that his contract was due to expire in two weeks, and the global juggernaut had decided not to offer him a new deal.
However, an even bigger blow struck The Judgment Day during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, injured her shoulder and had to be taken to the back during her match against Kairi Sane. The 31-year-old is expected to be out of action for a while.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day.