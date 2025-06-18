Judgment Day member confirms his allegiance amid ongoing struggles on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been among the most dominant factions on Monday Night RAW in recent years. However, WWE has been hinting at a potential split amid rising tensions between the members. Amid the recent struggles within the group, JD McDonagh appears to have confirmed his allegiance towards Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

The Irish star wrestled AJ Styles on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. His countryman, Finn Balor, wanted to join him at the ringside area. However, Dominik Mysterio asked the inaugural Universal Champion to stay in the back, and the Intercontinental Champion accompanied McDonagh for the bout instead.

WWE recently posted a clip from the match, showing The Phenomenal One chasing after Dominik Mysterio following The Judgment Day member's recurring interferences. However, as soon as Styles got his hands on the WWE Intercontinental Champion, JD McDonagh took out the veteran with a dive and saved his stablemate.

Ad

Trending

In the caption, WWE appreciated JD McDonagh for saving his friend. The 35-year-old confirmed his allegiance towards Dominik Mysterio in the comments section by claiming he was a great friend. The way he wrote it was seemingly a reference to the 'Friends Like Me' song from the Disney movie Aladdin, having the exact same lyrics.

"You ain't never had a friend like me," JD McDonagh wrote.

Here is a screenshot of JD McDonagh's comment:

Ad

JD McDonagh claims he's a great friend (Picture courtesy: Comments on WWE's Instagram post)

Despite multiple interferences, AJ Styles pinned JD McDonagh to win the match. He then took out Dominik Mysterio before leaving the ring with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, teasing a title match moving forward.

Ad

The Judgment Day has recently suffered two major setbacks

Things are not running smoothly for The Judgment Day. In addition to the internal conflict, the faction has lately suffered two major setbacks.

Ahead of the June 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, Carlito shared a social media update to bid farewell to WWE and the fans. The veteran noted that his contract was due to expire in two weeks, and the global juggernaut had decided not to offer him a new deal.

Ad

However, an even bigger blow struck The Judgment Day during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, injured her shoulder and had to be taken to the back during her match against Kairi Sane. The 31-year-old is expected to be out of action for a while.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More