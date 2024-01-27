Judgment Day member confuses WWE authority figure for Adam Pearce

A Judgment Day member just confused a top official with Adam Pearce.

Ever since R-Truth made his return to WWE television, he has been one of the most entertaining superstars to watch. His antics involving The Judgment Day have been hilarious and made for some entertaining television.

For the past few weeks, R-Truth has believed that he is a part of The Judgment Day and can be seen showing up during their entrances and segments, much to the dismay of the group. He has even been selling knockoff Judgment Day merchandise with his name on it and has even offered the group members their share of the profits.

Tonight on SmackDown, R-Truth showed up to select his Royal Rumble match entry number. After selecting his number, he addressed Nick Aldis as Adam Pearce. In classic R-Truth fashion, he even told Aldis that his hair had grown back faster since Pearce was bald. The whole segment was entertaining and funny.

Looks like R-Truth will be entering the Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what antics R-Truth will be up to with his stablemates during the bout.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

