Judgment Day member congratulates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez after their win at WWE Evolution 2025

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. Finn Balor congratulated them after their win.

Roxanne Perez officially replaced the injured Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion before the Evolution Premium Live Event. She also became an official member of The Judgment Day after Balor initially introduced her to the group a few weeks prior.

On X, Balor congratulated the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after their win in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Evolution. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated the teams of Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane).

"Congratulations Ladies!" wrote Balor.

The untimely shoulder injury to Morgan might've forced WWE to make major changes within The Judgment Day. The changes also reflected on the Evolution 2025 card. Although nothing was officially announced, it seemed that Morgan was set to be a part of the show after initiating a feud with Nikki Bella. The 31-year-old star hit the Hall of Famer with the Oblivion on RAW a few weeks ago.

Morgan's injury saw Perez try and help Rodriguez beat Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, albeit unsuccessfully. She was later handed Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship and became Rodriguez's official tag team partner.

