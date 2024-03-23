Dominik Mysterio has been a major part of Judgment Day since joining. Appearing with Rhea Ripley regularly, the star has grown into his own and become one of the most hated heels in the company. However, on SmackDown this week, he appeared with another faction, and it seems he's teasing something new.

Rey Mysterio was battling Santos Escobar in the opening match for SmackDown tonight in his first singles match since returning to the company earlier this year. This was his first match since his appearance against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel last year. The star had injured his knee and could not compete as a result. He had to go through knee surgery before he finally returned.

Unfortunately, his return match did not go well for him. Despite his best attempts to make his mark and kick off his return in the best way possible, the star was interrupted and lost the match.

Dominik Mysterio's appearance and interference while wearing a mask allowed Escobar to beat Mysterio. The star was left looking while his former faction member and son walked away shaking hands.

It was the first time that a possible alliance between Dominik Mysterio and Escobar was teased, and it seemed that he was also hinting at joining Legado Del Fantasma. Given that he is a RAW star and appeared without any Judgment Day member on SmackDown, his focus seemed to be on humiliating his returning father. The best way to do so was to help his father's greatest enemy.

It seems to hint at Mysterio joining the Legado World Order team, but it could also be a one-off.

Rhea Ripley seemed puzzled by what she saw and reacted to it on social media. It might be addressed further on RAW.

Fans will have to wait and see where it goes.

