Judgment Day member earns a singles championship match by defeating major WWE star on RAW

A Judgment Day member competed in a number one contender's match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez collided with Bayley to determine who will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Big Mami Cool took down The Role Model with a shoulder tackle but ran into an empty turnbuckle. Raquel hit her opponent with a few more shoulder tackles before running into a kick in the corner. Rodriguez rag-dolled Bayley and tossed her across the ring. She then performed a fallaway slam and got hit in the corner with a few strikes by the WWE veteran.

The Grand Slam Champion did a bronco buster and nailed the Judgment Day member with an elbow drop on the apron. Raquel Rodriguez missed a leg drop on the apron, and Bayley hit her with a running knee. She sent Big Mami Cool into the mat and hit a running clothesline for a two-count.

Bayley then delivered an elbow drop for another two-count. She performed a back suplex and sent the Judgment Day member face-first into the post. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio tried to cause a distraction. Raquel slammed Bayley on the announce table and planted her with the Tejana Bomb to win the match.

