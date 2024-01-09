Judgment Day member extends unfortunate 9-match loss streak on WWE RAW

A Judgment Day member's miserable losing streak continued tonight on RAW.

For several weeks, JD McDonagh did everything he could to get himself into the Judgment Day. He helped them out several times during matches and in brawls. After weeks of fighting it, Damian Priest finally welcomed him into the group.

However, since joining the group, his track record hasn't improved much, unlike his stablemates. He has found himself on the losing end of matches for multiple weeks now. In fact, JD McDonagh even lost a match to R-Truth on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match.

Last week, JD and Dominik Mysterio lost to Awesome Truth in a tag match. The 33-year-old had his chance for retribution tonight on the red brand when he went one-on-one with The Miz.

Even R-Truth came out to ringside to show his support for his stablemate. However, he only proved to be a distraction for JD, who ended up losing the match after The Miz hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, Judgment Day didn't look too happy with the outcome. Rhea Ripley even stated that she was going to speak to Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see what she has in store for R-Truth.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.