Judgment Day member Finn Balor sends out a warm new year message, poses with his wife

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send out a warm New Year celebratory message.

Balor and his wife, Verónica Rodríguez, have been together for more than four years and are found active on social media platforms to share their life updates with their fans. After knowing each other for quite a while, Balor tied the knot with Verónica on August 19, 2019.

The Prince posted a picture on his Instagram handle with his wife, Verónica Rodríguez, on the side. The adorable picture shows the duo happily posing together in an elevator. The fans also shared their heartfelt reactions on the same, praising the lovely couple.

"Happy New Year," Finn Balor shared.

You can check out Finn Balor's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor opened up about his work experience with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor recently opened up regarding his work experience and ethics that he learned after working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

While speaking on Vibe & Wrestling, Balor shared that he was extremely lucky to be able to work closely with The Game and The Heartbreak Kid, whom he saw as his role models. He said that he got the opportunity to start off with NXT and work with Triple H. The Prince also added that Shawn's involvement behind the scenes made him learn about the workings of the business.

"I feel very fortunate that I've gotten to work very closely with some of my heroes in the wrestling business, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, being two. Obviously, I've worked very closely with Triple H for many years since I began at NXT, and of course, William Regal... Then more recently in the second run with NXT, Shawn Michaels is heavily involved behind the scenes. So, getting to know him and learn from him and pick his brain on what he feels is a good direction to take the business, I've learned so much from," Finn Balor said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Finn Balor.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor's run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!