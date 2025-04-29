Judgment Day member gives himself a new name after WWE RAW; the faction suffered another loss

Members of The Judgment Day suffered another loss on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. In the aftermath of the defeat, JD McDonagh gave himself a new name.

McDonagh teamed up with Finn Balor to face The War Raiders. This was his first match since returning to the company on the RAW after WrestleMania, and interestingly enough, he returned to action against the team whom he faced in January when he suffered multiple gruesome injuries.

Unfortunately for the former WWE World Tag Team Champions, they lost to the duo of Erik and Ivar. But that didn't stop McDonagh from hyping himself up and giving himself a new name.

"JD McLungah 🩻," wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's post on Instagram:

Judgment Day duo McDonagh and Balor have been on the losing end on multiple occasions. In the last few months, they have lost to The War Raiders thrice, including a six-man tag team match where Erik and Ivar teamed up with Damian Priest.

The Irish Ace also teamed up with Dominik Mysterio on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW in yet another losing effort against the now-former WWE World Tag Team Champions.

Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will face Penta on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW

JD McDonagh will be in singles action on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He will face Penta in a match that was made official by Nick Aldis on Monday. Aldis was stepping in for RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Expand Tweet

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, McDonagh cost Penta his chance to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. This also marked Penta's first pinfall loss in a singles match in WWE.

The night before at WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Penta failed to win the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Mysterio.

