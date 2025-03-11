Judgment Day member handed new nickname on WWE RAW

After weeks of teases on WWE RAW suggesting that The Judgment Day might be going their separate ways, the stable has stayed together. This week on the Monday Night show, Raquel Rodriguez was handed a chance to become the number-one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

As she headed out to the ring for her match against Bayley, Michael Cole called her "Big Mami Cool," a reference to Diesel's (Kevin Nash) nickname used throughout much of his career.

There seem to be similarities between how Raquel now dresses and how Diesel was once seen in WWE.

It seems that the new nickname could be a turning point for Raquel, as she was able to pick up the win over Bayley and become the new number-one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Rodriguez is already one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and if she cashes in her clause, she could become a dual champion.

Thanks to her stablemates Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, Raquel was able to pick up the win over The Role Model, as both stars got involved in the match and caused a distraction that allowed Raquel to slam Bayley onto the announce table before hitting the Tejana Bomb.

