Judgment Day member makes WWE in-ring return after 3 months; 40-year-old star costs him the match

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a member of the Judgment Day competed in his first match in three months. JD McDonagh was out of action due to an injury he sustained on the January 27 episode of the red brand.
He teamed up with Finn Balor to take on The War Raiders in a tag team match. JD and Ivar started things off. He kicked the latter in the corner several times and tagged in Finn Balor, who did the same thing. Balor tagged his partner back in, but the latter got dropped with a blackbody drop. Ivar tagged Erik, who slammed Finn on the mat and hit JD with a dropkick.
The War Raiders double-teamed the Judgment Day member, and Erik slammed his own partner onto JD McDonagh. Ivar ran into the LED at ringside after the person he was targeting got out of the way. A double tag was made, and Ivar took down Finn with a shoulder tackle, a sidewalk slam, and a crossbody splash.
Ivar nailed JD McDonagh with a spin kick and tried to hit Finn Balor with a moonsault, but the latter rolled out of the way. The New Day were on commentary, and Ivar tossed Finn Balor into them. While the referee was distracted, Penta pushed JD McDonagh off the top rope, and War Raiders hit their double-team finishing move to defeat Judgment Day.