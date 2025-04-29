  • home icon
Judgment Day member makes WWE in-ring return after 3 months; 40-year-old star costs him the match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 29, 2025 01:59 GMT
Judgment Day had a match on RAW
Judgment Day had a match on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a member of the Judgment Day competed in his first match in three months. JD McDonagh was out of action due to an injury he sustained on the January 27 episode of the red brand.

He teamed up with Finn Balor to take on The War Raiders in a tag team match. JD and Ivar started things off. He kicked the latter in the corner several times and tagged in Finn Balor, who did the same thing. Balor tagged his partner back in, but the latter got dropped with a blackbody drop. Ivar tagged Erik, who slammed Finn on the mat and hit JD with a dropkick.

The War Raiders double-teamed the Judgment Day member, and Erik slammed his own partner onto JD McDonagh. Ivar ran into the LED at ringside after the person he was targeting got out of the way. A double tag was made, and Ivar took down Finn with a shoulder tackle, a sidewalk slam, and a crossbody splash.

Ivar nailed JD McDonagh with a spin kick and tried to hit Finn Balor with a moonsault, but the latter rolled out of the way. The New Day were on commentary, and Ivar tossed Finn Balor into them. While the referee was distracted, Penta pushed JD McDonagh off the top rope, and War Raiders hit their double-team finishing move to defeat Judgment Day.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
