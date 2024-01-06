Judgment Day member and many others react as Charlotte Flair moves her knee for the first time after suffering an injury

Charlotte Flair has received well wishes from several top names, including a member of The Judgment Day, on her official Instagram handle.

The Queen recently shared a short clip on her Instagram handle. She is recovering from a knee injury she suffered last month during a match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown. The former women's champion will be out of action for about nine months.

Charlotte Flair can be seen being able to move her knee for the first time since suffering the injury.

"Day 1: Moving my knee for the first time 🏔️💪🏻," she wrote.

Her post received well wishes from several stars, as seen below.

Superstars react to Charlotte's update.

Charlotte Flair's heartfelt message to her co-workers

Last night, Charlotte shared an emotional message on her Instagram handle. She revealed that she was terrified and the knee injury had been a big blow to her mentally.

She then thanked the SmackDown locker room in a wholesome comment:

"I can’t thank this year’s Smackdown locker-room enough. I enjoyed every second 🙏🏻 and will be rooting from the sidelines 💪🏻 I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me. I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy 👸🏼 🦋 I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off."

Flair is quite possibly the most decorated female star in WWE history. She is a multi-time women's champion and is on her way to breaking her father, Ric Flair's, record of 16 world titles.

Charlotte has a massive fan following, and they hope to see her recover and make a huge return later in the year.

