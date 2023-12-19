Judgment Day member protests major loss on WWE RAW; sends message to Adam Pearce

It was an intense week on WWE RAW for The Judgment Day, with JD McDonagh forced to put his place in the group on the line in the show's opening match.

R-Truth picked up his first RAW win of 2023 in the holiday-themed match, which meant that McDonagh was removed from the group he had worked so hard to be a part of.

In a backstage segment, Damian Priest revealed that he wouldn't be kicked out of the group even though he lost, but this was after McDonagh had already taken to Twitter to protest that his shoulders were not down for the pin.

He received a Belly to Belly Suplex through a table before he was pinned, but it can be seen in the photo that Truth's hand is under his shoulder, which wouldn't make it a legal pin.

McDonagh noted this and tagged Adam Pearce in the hope that he could protest the loss, but this could now add to a rematch between the two men on the upcoming Day One episode of RAW.

