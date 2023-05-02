Judgment Day member reacts after faction doesn't split in WWE Draft

The Judgment Day is here to stay. On this week's episode of RAW, the faction was drafted together on the red brand. Taking to Twitter, Damian Priest reacted to the same.

Rhea Ripley, who is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, was the #1 pick of the night. Meanwhile, the trio of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest were drafted together later in the night.

Taking to Twitter, Priest sent out a tweet and reacted to The Judgment Day staying together. He also posted a photo of himself with other faction members.

"Fam staying together! #TheJudgmentDay #WWERaw," wrote Damian Priest.

Check out Priest's tweet featuring The Judgment Day:

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair claimed that she is "jealous" of Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair has claimed that she is "jealous" of Rhea Ripley, as she was able to work alongside legendary names like Beth Phoenix.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Belair stated that Phoenix has always been a dream opponent of hers. She further praised The Eradicator, saying:

"Rhea's had a great year. She doing a lot of amazing, great things. I'm just like, 'I wanted that.' Beth is amazing, she's great. Whenever I came into WWE, my answer was always dream match with a legend was Beth Phoenix. I'm excited for Rhea, she's doing amazing things, and I'm excited for her WrestleMania match. But I was a little jealous when she got to wrestle Beth Phoenix."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE THE JUDGMENT DAY RUN MONDAY NIGHT RAW!!! ⚖️ THE JUDGMENT DAY RUN MONDAY NIGHT RAW!!! ⚖️

Courtesy of this year's Draft, Belair and Ripley have swapped brands. The EST is now a part of SmackDown, whereas Ripley is on RAW while holding the SmackDown Women's Title.

The two women could potentially swap titles in the near future, unless WWE comes up with any other plans for them.

Should Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair swap titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes