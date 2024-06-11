Judgment Day member reacts to female star giving Dominik Mysterio her hotel key card

A female WWE star handed Dominik Mysterio her hotel key card tonight on RAW. Judgment Day members Carlito and Finn Balor had some interesting and entirely different reactions to it.

Ever since Liv Morgan returned from her injury, she has been on a revenge tour against the woman who took her out, Rhea Ripley. After failing to face her at WrestleMania 40, Morgan carried out a vicious assault on Rhea backstage that ended with the latter getting injured. This forced Mami to vacate her Women's World Championship.

Liv then aspired to take Mami's title by beating Becky Lynch, and she managed to do that as well. However, that hasn't put an end to her revenge tour. After Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped her out on a couple of occasions, she gave him a kiss. Last week on RAW, Liv tried to get close to Dominik, stating that she wanted to take him away from Rhea Ripley, too. However, Finn Balor got in her way.

Trending

Tonight on the red brand, Liv Morgan was in the Judgment Day clubhouse when Dominik walked in. She then offered him her hotel key card and walked away. Dominik threw it on the table.

Later in the show, Dominik admitted what had happened between himself and the Women's World Champion to Carlito, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Carlito reacted in his trademark way by saying, "That's cool." However, Balor corrected him, claiming that it was not cool.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long Liv Morgan will continue to pursue Dominik Mysterio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback