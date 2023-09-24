Judgment Day member reacts to rare recent Randy Orton appearance outside WWE

When WWE all-timer Randy Orton is spotted in public nowadays, it's a rare sight as he has been off television for over a year now. His last match was on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

SportsCenter on Instagram posted a clip of the former WWE Champion's recently appearing at a high school volleyball game. In the reel, a player is seen hitting the RKO and covering the receiver immediately after.

Amid massive speculation on whether The Viper is inching closer to a return to the ring, Finn Balor has liked the aforementioned post. Check it out below:

Finn Balor reacts to Randy Orton's rare public appearance

While Balor currently holds the undisputed tag titles - one of them being the RAW Tag Team Championship. Randy Orton previously held the red brand's tag titles prior to his injury - he did not have any beef on-screen with the latter.

Check out the video posted by SportsCenter below:

Randy Orton's former tag team partner gets released by WWE

Over the last year, several die-hard fans were hoping to witness the reunion of RK-Bro and even a potential one-on-one feud between Randy Orton and Riddle. However, now it seems impossible to happen, as The Original King of Bros was recently let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

Riddle has since confirmed on social media that he is no longer associated with the global juggernaut. He wrote:

"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙"

Fans of the former United States Champion are hurt by the revelation. But considering many superstars have gone through a release in the past and made it back, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they see Matt Riddle back with the Stamford-based promotion down the line.

Will Randy Orton and Riddle reunite in the future, or do you feel the train has left the station for it? Sound off in the comments section below.