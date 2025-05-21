Judgment Day member reacts to Roxanne Perez potentially joining the group

A Judgment Day member seemingly took a shot at Roxanne Perez after Finn Balor introduced her as a potential addition to the group. Balor and Perez have been caught speaking to each other for weeks now, and it has been confirmed that she's getting recruited to be the backup for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

After a few weeks of speculation, Balor brought the two-time NXT Women's Champion to the Judgment Day's hideout this past Monday on RAW. She brought gifts for Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, with JD McDonagh baffled by her arrival and Rodriguez looking upset.

In a post on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez shared a bunch of photos wearing her outfit from Monday's episode of RAW in Greenville, South Carolina. Her caption was in Spanish, but when translated, it's a possible message to Roxanne Perez amid Liv Morgan's absence.

"Bitter yes, but not a**hole 😎," Rodriguez wrote, as translated from Spanish.

It's understandable why Raquel Rodriguez was untrustworthy of Roxanne Perez. Liv Morgan is the de facto leader of the Judgment Day, and Finn Balor didn't consult her with his latest move. Once Morgan returns from her stint in Hollywood, it will be interesting to see if the group grows bigger and stronger or finally implodes.

Roxanne Perez qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match

On Monday's episode of RAW, Roxanne Perez battled Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match for Women's Money in the Bank. Lynch had the win before Lyra Valkyria screwed her rival, allowing Perez to hit the Pop Rox for the victory.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion became the first RAW star to qualify for the women's MITB ladder match. She joined Alexa Bliss, who won her qualifying match on SmackDown last Friday. Rhea Ripley also added her name to the mix after beating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark later in the night.

Perez had a show-stealing performance at the Royal Rumble, finishing as the runner-up and setting the record for the longest time spent in the women's Rumble match. She also participated in the women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto and was the third star eliminated.

