Judgment Day member reacts to WWE Superstar celebrating 8th anniversary of a popular faction

The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh recently reacted to fellow WWE Superstar Tyler Bate celebrating the eighth anniversary of the British Strong Style faction. The stable was formed in July 2016 in the Progress Wrestling promotion.

British Strong Style consisted of Bate, Tyler Seven, and Pete Dunne. Seven worked for the Stamford-based company's NXT UK brand for six years before his release in August 2022. In January 2024, Bate was promoted to the main roster, where he reunited with The Bruiserweight, and the team was renamed New Catch Republic a month later.

On Instagram, Tyler Bate shared a photo featuring Dunne and Seven. The post caught JD McDonagh's attention, as he reacted with a one-word message.

"[sIC] d e c o r a t e d!" JD wrote.

Tyler Bate opened up about his WWE main roster debut

Tyler Bate made his main roster debut on the January 5, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. The English professional wrestler was revealed as Pete Dunne's mystery partner for a tag team match against Pretty Deadly.

The 27-year-old opened up about his main roster debut during an interaction with TNT Sports last year, claiming he found out about his debut a few days before it happened. He admitted being nervous about his move to the main roster.

"I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Butch [Pete Dunne], he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump. So I was super excited; I was super nervous about making that jump to main roster. But it’s been a lifetime’s work all coming together on that day," he said.

Tyler suffered a torn pectoral muscle in July 2024 and has since been sidelined. It remains to be seen when he will return to WWE television.

