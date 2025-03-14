  • home icon
Judgment Day member reveals the group has been leaving Easter Eggs in promos for the WWE Universe

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 14, 2025 03:24 GMT
The Judgment Day is one of WWE
The Judgment Day is one of WWE's top factions

Judgment Day is by far one of WWE's top factions right now. Performing on RAW, the group has been a menace for years, and recently, a member revealed some interesting information about it.

The member in question is The Judgment Day's injured member, JD McDonagh. The Irishman took a nasty bump a few RAWs ago and has been on hiatus. However, he recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he shared some secrets about the faction. He revealed that the members leave Easter Eggs for the WWE Universe in their promos. He shared that every iteration of The Judgment Day and its members always took the opportunity to leave an impact when the camera was rolling.

While he didn't share any Easter Eggs, he gave some hints. He claimed that often when major promos feature one or two members, the others can be seen in the background doing something or other. This was meant for the fans who care and analyze the promos.

"We'll try and get something for the fans that really care and really analyze the promos. Try and fit in little Easter Eggs in the background. Funny little side stories," revealed McDonagh. [55:00-55:15]
They may sometimes be annoying, but it's nice to know that McDonagh and The Judgment Day go above and beyond for the fans.

JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day will be rooting for Finn Balor next week on RAW

JD McDonagh may not be on TV right now, but it's safe to say that both he and The Judgment Day will be rooting for Finn Balor next week. The Prince has a huge match against Bron Breakker in Belgium, where he will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

The group has been targeting Breakker over the last few weeks. Balor and Co. boldly claimed that Bron has only remained champion for so long because they allowed it. So, to prove their point, Dominik Mysterio got Balor a title match for next week's RAW.

If Balor comes out on top, it would be a huge win for him and the group. After all, they have been in a bit of a rut lately but hope to improve their fortunes this Monday.

Please credit INSIGHTS with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
