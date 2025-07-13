Judgment Day member reveals reason behind name change

It is not uncommon for WWE and other wrestling promotions to rebrand their talents. Sometimes it comes with a change of name, and sometimes with a drastically different persona. A member of The Judgment Day recently revealed the real reason behind her change in name.

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez made her in-ring debut in WWE in 2017 under her real name, Victoria González. She also wrestled as Reina González and Raquel González on the promotion's developmental brand. However, she changed her last name after her main roster debut in April 2022 and has been referred to as Raquel Rodriguez since.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Rodriguez revealed that the change in name took place purely from a business standpoint. The 34-year-old noted that the Stamford-based promotion at the time wanted their stars to just be fictional characters, and saw no benefit in them holding onto their legal names.

"I think that was just on a business standpoint with WWE. [It] was a time where they didn't really see any benefit of us holding our legal names and being part of our stage names. And so they just wanted to fully create a character out of fiction. And so that was really the whole point behind it," she said. [From 11:56 to 12:11]

Being proud of her heritage and culture, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions added that she wanted to keep representing her culture and continue to have a Hispanic name. The Judgment Day member said that she did not want anyone to call her "Rachel" instead of "Raquel Rodriguez."

"I obviously wanted to keep a Hispanic last name because I do want to keep representing my culture. I don't want people to just think, 'Oh, Raquel, we can call her Rachel and think that's fine.' No, Rachel is not my name. My name is Raquel Rodriguez. I am Hispanic. And yeah, there you go. Now you have it. Don't call me Rachel," she added. [From 12:12 to 12:28]

You can check out the video below for Rodriguez's comments.

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to defend their titles at WWE Evolution

Raquel Rodriguez is set to wrestle her first tag team match with Roxanne Perez as her partner at WWE Evolution. The Judgment Day members will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship at the show.

In a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match, the recently reunited Kabuki Warriors from RAW, SmackDown's Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria will challenge Perez and Rodriguez for the title in a few hours.

Currently, every active member of The Judgment Day holds a title. Only time will tell if that is still the case after the all-women's premium live event tonight.

