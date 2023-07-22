Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley sends out a two-word message to WWE official following SmackDown 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a three-word message to the WWE Universe following SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Butch. Despite having the upper hand initially, the latter failed to win the title due to continuous interference from Mysterio's stablemate, The Eradicator.

Following SmackDown, Cathy Kelley took to social media to express her disappointment as she watched Ripley and Dominik Mysterio walking out together.

"orlando is NOT the happiest place on earth," Kelley wrote.

Responding to Cathy Kelly's tweet, The Eradicator mentioned how happy she is currently.

"I'm happy (emoji)," Ripley wrote.

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's stable Judgment Day

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that he doesn't understand why the members of the heel stable are together in the first place.

He further compared the stable to that of The Four Horseman, DX, and nWo and added how randomly they were put together.

"They put Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that," said Russo.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Eradicator and Judgment Day.

