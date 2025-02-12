Judgment Day member says he will retire in a few years

A member of The Judgment Day recently revealed that he was thinking about retiring in a few years. Wrestling takes a toll on the mind and body, especially the latter, so it's rare to see stars continue wrestling into their 50s.

Carlito is the oldest member of the Judgment Day at the age of 45, though he remains in incredible shape. The current WWE schedule also allows stars to heal and get more rest compared to when Vince McMahon was holding shows more than 300 times a year.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Caribbean Bad Apple was asked about how many years he has left in his career. He admitted that he's still feeling pretty great for his age but doesn't see himself wrestling for many years down the line.

"For a little bit, yeah. I still feel like I have a little bit left in the tank. Undisputed champ? That’s a long way away, we’ll see. I think I got a few more years in me. Not many, but a few," Carlito said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

The former Intercontinental and United States Champion has been wrestling since 1999 when he was just 20 years old. He began his career at his father's World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico before signing with WWE in 2003 and joining the main roster a year later.

Judgment Day teased the addition of a new member

On Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio teased the addition of a new member to The Judgment Day. The group is down one man with JD McDonagh currently out with an injury. Finn Balor was opposed to the idea of increasing the number of members, but it seems like "Dirty" Dom already has someone in mind.

Dominik and Carlito later confronted AJ Styles, who returned from injury as a member of the red brand. Styles then overcame the two-on-one assault, with Dominik getting out of the ring and Carlito getting hit with the Phenomenal Forearm.

It will be interesting to see who "Dirty" Dom will recruit and add to The Judgment Day. The addition could create a rift within the group, considering Balor being at odds at times with Liv Morgan.

