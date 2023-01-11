Judgment Day member seemingly reacts to Vince McMahon's WWE return

Shortly after Vince McMahon returned to WWE as Executive Chairman, Finn Balor shared a cryptic photo on Twitter, seemingly reacting to the big news.

Finn Balor's career has seen a revival over the past year, courtesy of his stint with The Judgment Day. Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest are four of the biggest heels in all of WWE today.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon is no longer the Co-CEO of WWE. Her father, Vince, is back and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board. Nick Khan is now the WWE CEO, and Chief Content Officer Triple H will report directly to him.

Shortly after news of Vince McMahon's return went viral, former Universal Champion Finn Balor shared a photo on Twitter. The picture shows a dejected Finn lying on the floor at ringside.

Check out the picture below:

Finn Balor's tweet, seemingly reacting to Vince McMahon's return, received tons of responses

In their replies to Finn Balor's tweet, fans were quite sure he was referring to Vince's return.

Here are some of the responses that he received:

Chris Walder @WalderSports @FinnBalor When Vince McMahon gets back in power and Judgement Day starts teleporting and Dominik comes out in a hooded robe chanting: @FinnBalor When Vince McMahon gets back in power and Judgement Day starts teleporting and Dominik comes out in a hooded robe chanting:

Balor has been with WWE for almost a decade at this point. He made his NXT debut in 2014 and did well on the brand. He became the first-ever Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. However, Balor had to relinquish his title belt soon after due to a shoulder injury.

For those unaware, Triple H is still WWE's Chief Content Officer. The Game has done an incredible job as WWE's head of creative over the past few months. Balor is quite close to Triple H, and the last thing he would want is to see the latter resign as well.

What are your thoughts on Balor's cryptic picture? Is Finn's tweet hinting that Vince McMahon's return might hurt The Judgment Day's booking on the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.

