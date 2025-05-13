Judgment Day member seen hitting on popular female WWE star after long-time boyfriend is fired

As usual, The Judgment Day was a major part of this week's WWE RAW, but without Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez seems to have no buffer to prevent Carlito from hitting on her.

Ad

This week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito were part of a backstage segment, and after all of the recent banter between the two stars, he finally upped the courage to hit on the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Carlito claimed it was because she was missing Liv Morgan and wanted to hang out, which has been a long time coming, but fans have pieced together the timing of this segment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman had a long-term relationship for several years before their split in August 2023. It seems the couple drifted apart during Strowman's injury and performed on opposite brands before his departure.

Strowman was fired by WWE earlier this month, and this has been recognised by fans as Raquel being able to moving on.

Raquel Rodriguez and Carlito have had banter for weeks on WWE RAW

Raquel and Carlito have had banter for several weeks, but it seems he has finally been able to pluck up the courage. In a recent interview, Rodriguez noted that she loved working with the former United States Champion because he was an idol of hers and someone she had grown up watching.

Ad

The two stars clearly have chemistry, but The Judgment Day has been all about Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio over the past year, meaning there hasn't been much time for the couple to blossom.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how far they take the story between the two stars on RAW, especially since Liv Morgan is expected to make her return soon and could come between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More