Judgment Day member sends a message to Kevin Owens after his unfortunate WrestleMania update is revealed

Kevin Owens will miss WrestleMania 41. The announcement was made on this week's WWE SmackDown, and Judgment Day's Finn Balor shared his support for the former Universal Champion.

Ad

Owens and Balor are no strangers to one another. They have crossed paths on multiple occasions, most notably during their days in NXT. At the show's The Beast In The East in 2015, Balor defeated Owens to win the NXT Championship.

On X, Balor showed his love to Owens after the latter announced that he would have to undergo neck surgery. The Judgment Day member sent a four-word message.

"I love Kevin Owens," wrote Balor.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens was set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The two men have been feuding for months, and Orton was sidelined courtesy of a brutal Packaged Piledriver by The Prizefighter.

Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, saving Sami Zayn from a post-match beatdown at the hands of his former tag team partner. The Viper tried hitting the Punt Kick on his arch-rival but was stopped by the security.

Ad

Following Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Orton, and Owens have been at odds for multiple weeks. The Prizefighter also cost Orton his match against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More