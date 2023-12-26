Judgment Day member shares hilarious R-Truth Christmas update

A Judgment Day member recently shared a hilarious Christmas update involving R-Truth. The WWE Superstar in question is Finn Balor.

R-Truth returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after suffering an injury in November 2022. Since his return, the former United States Champion has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. Truth is trying his best to become a member of the stable. The former 24x7 Champion claims to be a part of the heel faction, whereas the members of the group rightfully disagree.

On the latest edition of RAW, Truth came to the ring to join the members of the group, claiming to be a part of the faction. JD McDonagh confronted the 52-year-old, who challenged him to a Loser Leaves Judgment Day match. Damian Priest thought it was a good idea and jokingly accepted the challenge on McDonagh's behalf.

The Miracle on 34th Street Fight between the two ended when both the superstars crashed through a table. The veteran was on top of McDonagh and was thus able to pin the latter to secure a win. In a backstage segment after the match, Priest seemed ready to remove the Irishman from the group. However, he claimed to be joking after Rhea Ripley intervened.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious Christmas update involving R-Truth. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion stated that he was scared that he would find the veteran under the Christmas tree in the morning. Considering the fact that the latter used to get inside the group's clubhouse, Balor's fear is justified.

"I was half scared I was going to find @RonKillings under the tree this morning! Phew," Finn Balor wrote.

You can check Finn Balor's Twitter post below:

With Truth having beaten JD McDonagh the last week and his constant efforts to be part of the group, it will be interesting to witness how things unfold for the former TNA Star in the new year.

R-Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day is similar to Sami Zayn's with The Bloodline

The current storyline featuring Truth and The Judgment Day is similar to that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Like the former NXT Champion, the veteran performer is trying to recruit himself in a dominant heel faction.

Similar to Zayn, Truth is also a source of comedic relief in an otherwise ruthless and serious group. The members of The Bloodline were reluctant to have Sami on their team, which is similar to the current situation between R-Truth and The Judgment Day members.

The basic dynamic of this storyline is almost similar to the one we witnessed last year. However, it will be interesting to see how different the progression and the climax will be.

Will R-Truth ever get inducted into The Judgment Day as an official member just like Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

