Judgment Day member shares interesting insight into his bizarre name

One of the five members of The Judgment Day finally revealed the meaning behind his name.

JD McDonagh was called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE draft and was assigned to RAW. McDonagh began associating himself with The Judgment Day on August 14 after an interaction with Finn Balor.

After three months of taking hits for the group, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest finally confirmed in the November 13 episode of RAW that McDonagh is an official member. However, things have started to turn sour with their loss at WarGames and Dominik Mysterio losing the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee.

In a post on his official Instagram account, JD McDonagh seemingly confirmed the meaning of "JD" in his name:

"JD stands for Judgment Day," McDonagh wrote.

JD McDonagh was previously known as Jordan Devlin, who began his WWE career participating in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2016. He used the Jordan Devlin ring name until June last year when he debuted on NXT 2.0.

Are The Judgment Day close to imploding?

As mentioned above, Judgment Day lost at WarGames after Randy Orton pinned Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship last Saturday at NXT Deadline, while R-Truth questioned Priest's stance as a leader opposed to Rhea Ripley.

Truth even got under the skin of JD McDonagh on WWE RAW. Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers next week, which is an important match that could determine the fate of the group.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is expected to deal with Ivy Nile after a confrontation on RAW. She remains the most dominant member of the group, while Priest holds an ace in the hole in the form of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Will Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defend their titles against The Creed Brothers next week? Share your answer in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.