Judgment Day member shares rare backstage photo of Rhea Ripley, responds to a message from WWE official

WWE star Damian Priest posted a rare photo featuring The Judgment Day and also sent a message to WWE official Adam Pearce.

The Judgment Day is currently feuding with their arch-rivals, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, now joined by Edge on Monday Night RAW, as the stable lost to the father-son duo at SummerSlam 2022 with the help of the Rated-R Superstar.

Taking to Twitter, The Archer of Infamy posted a behind-the-scenes photo from The Biggest Party of the Summer, featuring Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and himself.

Here's what Priest posted:

Replying to the same tweet, Adam Pearce mentioned that the WWE Superstars were out for a warm-up in the scorching heat. He wrote:

"And it was 10,000 degrees out."

Check out Pearce's response below:

In a follow-up tweet, The Archer of Infamy reacted to Pearce's tweet with a GIF.

Check out Priest's tweet below:

The WWE Universe had a hilarious reaction to Damian Priest's tweet

The WWE Universe had a hilarious reaction to Damian Priest's recent tweet.

While most fans mentioned how much the former United States Champion was sweating in the heat, others reacted with some interesting emojis.

Here are some of the fan tweets below:

The Judgment Day has engaged itself in a feud with their former leader, Edge, who made his return at SummerSlam and assisted The Mysterios.

While the faction seems quite dominant with three of its current members, Priest himself recently opened up about the superstars he wants to see represent The Judgment Day.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, Damian Priest mentioned that he would like either Drew McIntyre or AJ Styles to join the stable.

“Off the top, hey he’s in the main event of Clash Drew McIntyre joining The Judgment Day would be fantastic. We were trying to recruit AJ (Styles) for the longest, but that’s real. I would love for AJ to be a part of The Judgment Day. Man, there’s so many options and those would probably be the two on the top of my list of ‘this would be really good," said Priest.

Will McIntyre and Styles join forces with Ripley, Priest, and Balor in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

