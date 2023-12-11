Judgment Day member shares real-life reason why he deserves his place in the stable

A member of The Judgment Day recently shared a reason why he deserves to be a part of the dominant faction on social media.

The name in question is JD McDonagh. Ever since appearing as an ally to his real-life mentor, Finn Balor, the 33-year-old gave his best to impress other members of The Judgment Day and earn a spot in the faction. Initially, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley did not appreciate his involvement, but his tireless efforts eventually won their trust.

After JD McDonagh's inclusion in The Judgment Day, one more superstar is looking to be a part of the faction. Following his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, R-Truth has been seen in multiple backstage segments with the group. The 51-year-old believes he is already part of the stable. On last week's edition of RAW, the former United States Champion was at ringside to cheer for McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio during their fight against the Creed Brothers.

WWE recently posted a video from that match on its Instagram account. In the video, R-Truth and JD McDonagh can be seen arguing about R-Truth being a part of The Judgment Day. After Truth's claims, McDonagh disagreed with the former 24x7 Champion and claimed that being part of the faction isn't easy. He also commented on the video, referring to the punishment he has taken to be a part of the group.

"I didn't sacrifice my spinal column for this. 😔🤦🏻‍♂️," he commented.

Vince Russo is not a fan of The Judgment Day in WWE

The Judgment Day has dominated WWE this year, but it appears that industry veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of the group. The 62-year-old has openly criticized the faction on multiple occasions.

On an episode of Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer bashed the Stamford-based company for opening the show with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. He claimed that WWE's standard has significantly fallen over the years:

"I'm sorry, man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show primetime, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now," Vince Russo said.

