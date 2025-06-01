Judgment Day member suddenly wins a new championship; makes history

The Judgment Day already has the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions in its ranks. The faction has now captured a new championship, courtesy of Carlito.

The Caribbean Bad Apple first started associating himself with the faction in 2024. However, he was asked to maintain a distance from the group by former member Damian Priest. On the August 5, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, he officially joined the stable after Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out following the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Carlito won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship at tonight's WWC Summer Madness 2025. He dethroned Ray González in Puerto Rico to win the title. The victory marked the beginning of his second reign with the title. The 46-year-old's father, the legendary Carlos Colón, also held the title on multiple occasions.

Carlito has been a crucial member of The Judgment Day and has been beneficial for Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. He is mostly known for interfering during their matches, helping them win from time to time. In the process, the veteran has suffered some of the most brutal bumps, most notably the Spears he has taken from Bron Breakker.

Carlito will feel a lot better with championship gold around his waist. It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member brings the title to WWE television.

