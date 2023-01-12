Judgment Day member takes a shot at Roman Reigns

The Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently targeted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on his Instagram story.

The Tribal Chief has put down some of the company's top names during his current reign as champion. One of those names is WWE Superstar Finn Balor. Roman Reigns feuded with Balor in 2021 and defeated him twice to retain his Universal title.

The Judgment Day member recently shared an Instagram story to promote his action figure. The story features a still of Finn's action figure attacking Roman Reigns' action figure in the ring.

Finn Balor's jibe at Reigns on Instagram

Roman Reigns has an impressive record against Finn Balor

The Tribal Chief has faced Finn Balor in five singles matches over the years. Reigns won four of these matches, while The Demon managed to pick just one singles victory over him.

Finn's victory came on July 25, 2016, episode of WWE RAW. The last time the two men faced off in a singles competition was at Extreme Rules 2021. That night, Reigns defeated the 41-year-old star to retain his Universal title.

Last year, Balor opened up about his Extreme Rules match with Roman Reigns and hinted at wanting another shot at the Universal title:

"If someone gets hurt or someone returns, there’s always gonna be different ideas and plans put in place. So you just gotta be able to adapt to the ever-evolving situation and that’s what we had to do but, I feel like the finish of that match has definitely caused some watercooler talk so to speak and the fact that we’re still talking about it a year later is evidence of that and I feel like, you know, perhaps the next couple of months, we should really revisit that and address what happened that night." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Balor is currently one of the top heels on the red brand. He has been doing quite well for himself ever since joining The Judgment Day last year. With Reigns being a heel as well, it's highly unlikely that the two superstars will collide anytime soon.

