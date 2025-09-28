Judgment Day member teases becoming "bestie" with Bayley

Bayley has been having some issues on WWE TV over the last few weeks, but her on-and-off again relationship with Lyra Valkyria has been one of the biggest stories on RAW.It seems that she may have more friends on RAW than WWE fans are aware. The former Women's Champion recently received a message from Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez ahead of RAW.The RAW star updated her Instagram to claim that it was a &quot;bestie edition&quot; update, featuring Lyra Valkyria. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoxanne Perez commented, &quot;Yeah you wish I was your bestie,&quot; to which The Role Model responded, &quot;huh?&quot; seemingly confused by her comment.Roxanne wants some new friends (image via WWE)Could this be a tease that the former Women's Champion and Roxanne could be set to work together, or is Roxanne already looking for potential new plans outside of The Judgment Day?Bayley needs some more friends on WWE RAWBayley was once close friends with many of the stars on WWE RAW, but it appears that her recent issues have resulted in a smaller circle of friends.The former Women's Champion has been close to Lyra Valkyria, but after her match last week on RAW, there was another awkward moment. Bayley's best friend is Sasha Banks, but since she has exited the company, she has been forced to find new friends and tag team partners.The former champion and CM Punk are good friends, as well as AJ Lee, but since they are embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, it's unclear if she will be able to reunite with Lee at any point in the near future.It would be interesting to see if WWE allows the duo to work together at some point, but Lee probably has a list of names that she wants to work with following her in-ring return after more than a decade.