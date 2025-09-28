  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Judgment Day member teases becoming "bestie" with Bayley

Judgment Day member teases becoming "bestie" with Bayley

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:03 GMT
Bayley has gained an interesting offer (image via WWE)
Bayley has gained an interesting offer (image credit: WWE.com)

Bayley has been having some issues on WWE TV over the last few weeks, but her on-and-off again relationship with Lyra Valkyria has been one of the biggest stories on RAW.

Ad

It seems that she may have more friends on RAW than WWE fans are aware. The former Women's Champion recently received a message from Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez ahead of RAW.

The RAW star updated her Instagram to claim that it was a "bestie edition" update, featuring Lyra Valkyria.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roxanne Perez commented, "Yeah you wish I was your bestie," to which The Role Model responded, "huh?" seemingly confused by her comment.

Roxanne wants some new friends (image via WWE)
Roxanne wants some new friends (image via WWE)

Could this be a tease that the former Women's Champion and Roxanne could be set to work together, or is Roxanne already looking for potential new plans outside of The Judgment Day?

Ad

Bayley needs some more friends on WWE RAW

Bayley was once close friends with many of the stars on WWE RAW, but it appears that her recent issues have resulted in a smaller circle of friends.

The former Women's Champion has been close to Lyra Valkyria, but after her match last week on RAW, there was another awkward moment. Bayley's best friend is Sasha Banks, but since she has exited the company, she has been forced to find new friends and tag team partners.

Ad

The former champion and CM Punk are good friends, as well as AJ Lee, but since they are embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, it's unclear if she will be able to reunite with Lee at any point in the near future.

It would be interesting to see if WWE allows the duo to work together at some point, but Lee probably has a list of names that she wants to work with following her in-ring return after more than a decade.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications