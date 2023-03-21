Judgment Day member threatens Rey Mysterio's family after defeating former champion on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio of the Judgment Day faction frightened Rey Mysterio's family after defeating former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano on tonight's RAW.

During their match, Johnny Gargano had his ribs taped up after the attack he suffered at the hands of Grayson Waller on NXT. Gargano assaulted Dominik with right-hand blows.

However, Dom hit back and struck a shoulder charge in the corner as Gargano picked up speed. The former NXT Champion then took down Dominik Mysterio with a hurricanrana, followed by a suicide dive at ringside.

Later, the Judgment Day member lured Johnny Wrestling in and sent him face-first into the turnbuckle. However, the referee spotted Dom leveraging his foot on the middle rope, and he stopped the count.

In the match's closing moments, both men were on the turnbuckle, and Dominik knocked Johnny Gargano off and hit a Frog Splash into the injured ribs for a big win.

After the match, the Judgment Day member took the mic and announced the entire Mysterio family would be on the upcoming SmackDown.

He noted Rey Mysterio would still refuse to wrestle him at the Grandest Stage of them All, but he has thought of a way to get a match against his father.

What could be Dom's plans for Mysterio's family ahead of WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

