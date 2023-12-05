Judgment Day members sent a warning ahead of major WWE title match

The Creed Brothers faced the Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Creeds have made a resounding statement since joining the main roster. Their dominance was evident last week as they emerged victorious in a grueling Tag Team Turmoil, securing the number one contendership for the Undisputed WWE tag team championships.

The Creeds aimed to continue their impressive momentum leading up to their anticipated title match. They kicked off the match strongly, with Julius executing a delayed vertical suplex on Mysterio just as R-Truth made his entrance to be ringside.

The Judgment Day managed to gain momentum during the bout when McDonagh pulled off the Poison Frankensinter, which was followed by Mysterio's 619. Despite their efforts, the Creeds fought back and ultimately secured the win by executing the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device on JD McDonagh.

Later backstage, Mysterio and McDonagh discussed with Damian Priest. They acknowledged the impressive skills of the Creed Brothers and warned The Archer of Infamy not to underestimate them.

It will be interesting to see if Creed Brothers can dethrone Finn Balor and Priest to become the new Tag Team Champions.

