Judgment Day members set for a huge title match on WWE RAW; Adam Pearce confirms

Adam Pearce has confirmed that Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will challenge The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

The New Day won the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41, dethroning The War Raiders. Balor and McDonagh are former one-time champions. They defeated Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) to win the titles.

Backstage on this week's show, Adam Pearce confirmed that Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is also not medically cleared to compete. Hence, his Intercontinental Title defense against AJ Styles at Night of Champions has been postponed. He also confirmed the tag team championship match for next week.

The New Day walked into Pearce's office moments after the RAW General Manager announced that the Intercontinental Title match at Night of Champions was off. He immediately confirmed that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will put their titles on the line next week.

A victory for Balor and McDonagh could see The Judgment Day add more gold to the faction. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, despite Morgan being sidelined with an injury. Post-WrestleMania 41, Rodriguez and Morgan became four-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

It remains to be seen if Balor and McDonagh can become two-time WWE World Tag Team Champions.

