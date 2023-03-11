Judgment Day picks up an upsetting win after WWE legend's Hall of Fame announcement on SmackDown

The Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio defeated Legado Del Fantasma on tonight's SmackDown. The heel faction emerged victorious after interrupting Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame announcement.

Tonight on the blue brand, WWE announced that legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio was the first inductee for the 2023 Hall of Fame.

When The Master of 619 came to the ring to express gratitude, Dom, Priest, Balor, and Ripley disrespected his parade. A while later, Legado Del Fantasma came to Mysterio's aid, and the match between the two teams began immediately.

During the match, the heel group worked on the quick-tag strategy, with Priest tagging in Balor, who got one bit of offense before tagging Dominik back in.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor took out Del Toro and Santos Escobar as the match rolled on. Dominik hit a baseball slide to Rey Mysterio at ringside in the match's closing moments, and Cruz Del Toro took advantage.

Del Toro had Dominik pinned, but the referee was distracted, and Priest broke it up with a superkick. The referee came in, and Dominik got the pin for Judgment Day.

