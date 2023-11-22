Judgment Day to recruit 14-time WWE champion at Survivor Series after massive twist? Veteran shares his take (Exclusive)

Despite the apparent internal issues in Judgment Day, the group could welcome a former WWE champion into its ranks at Survivor Series, according to a veteran.

Fans would remember that Jey Uso had been a part of the assault on Randy Orton and Matt Riddle during his time in the Bloodline. At that point, The Usos had won a Tag Team Title unification match against RK-Bro, after which they attacked their opponents outside the ring. Could the Viper be plotting his revenge once he comes back?

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his thoughts about Orton potentially attacking Jey. This could also lead to him joining Judgment Day or partnering with Drew McIntyre to get back into the tag team scene.

"Randy Orton now turns against the good guys. Does he become an actual member of Judgment Day? Or do he and Drew McIntyre become like a, fantastic tag team, and go after tag team belts?" [13:04 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

With numerous possibilities heading into Survivor Series, the fans are in for an exciting WWE event.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.