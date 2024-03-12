Judgment Day's Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 40 officially announced with insane stipulation

Fans have long speculated that The Judgment Day would put the Undisputed Tag Team Title on the line at WrestleMania 40. It was just a matter of who it was against, considering how stacked the division is. While no names have been given, there has been an incredible stipulation for the match.

Respective RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a joint announcement on the latest episode of the red brand this week as they revealed their plans for the Undisputed Tag Team Title. It now seems that the plans are enthralling.

They revealed that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending their title against not one, not two, not three, but five other teams in a six-pack ladder match:

Across the next few weeks, fans will see numerous teams compete for the opportunity to be at WrestleMania in the Tag Team Title Ladder match. This will be a huge bout and The Judgment Day's reign is undoubtedly at risk, more than it has been since they first won it in the summer of 2023.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were furious at the plan, trying to figure out whose idea the ladder match was. It's going to be interesting to see which five teams make it.

Some would speculate that DIY is a guarantee, while The Awesome Truth is a sentimental favorite. Apart from them, Pretty Deadly, LWO, The Creed Brothers (who have been notably absent for a while), and even The New Catch Republic could be a part of it. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

