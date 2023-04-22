Create

Judgment Day send out a warning to personality they decimated after a dominant win over a legend on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 22, 2023 06:10 IST
Judgment Day
Judgment Day has tormented this star for several months

Judgment Day has sent out a warning to Bad Bunny after a dominant win over Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown.

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day has been going on for months. Even after Rey changed brands to SmackDown, the sinister stable has not left him alone.

In his quest to battle his nemesis, Mysterio allied with Legado Del Fantasma to reform the Latino World Order. The LWO has had Rey's back against Finn Balor and his faction for weeks. This past week on RAW, the two factions engaged in a brawl, resulting in a match being set up between Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar and Damian Priest & Finn Balor on SmackDown.

As expected, the match between them was pretty solid. Santos Escobar looked excellent as he was at his high-flying best. However, it wasn't enough, as Priest put him away following South of Heaven.

There's no doubt that @reymysterio and @EscobarWWE move FAST, but @FinnBalor and @ArcherOfInfamy are having no problem keeping up tonight! 💨#SmackDown https://t.co/WuaSARq6qB

Following the match, Damian Priest got on the mic and warned Bad Bunny, who will be at next week's RAW, to stay away from their business.

With @sanbenito returning to #WWERaw on Monday, @ArcherOfInfamy sends his best wishes... 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/cjcwrZkZPp

It will be interesting to see what Bad Bunny does after this warning.

What do you think will happen on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...