Judgment Day set to face popular duo on WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series; they last challenged for the titles 475 days ago!

Judgment Day is set to face a top tag team next week on SmackDown before Survivor Series.

Ever since aligning with Bobby Lashley, Street Profits have come into their own. They have grown a lot in this short duration, and have showcased more aggression. They have been doing well in the past few weeks and have earned the opportunity to get back into the title picture.

They got that opportunity tonight on WWE SmackDown when they faced off against Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a triple threat tag team match. The match was going well for the Brawling Brutes. However, Butch accidentally hit Ridge Holland with the Brogue Kick. This allowed the opportunistic Street Profits to take advantage of the situation, and hit The Revelation for the win.

With this win, Street Profits will now face The Judgment Day next week on SmackDown. This will be their first title match since SummerSlam 2022 when they faced The Usos in a losing effort with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. It will be interesting if this newfound attitude will help Street Profits defeat The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

